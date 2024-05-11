Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,084,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,512,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OWL. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.