Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,328.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,224.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,170.49. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $739.61 and a 52-week high of $1,358.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

