Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Down 89.4% in April

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the April 15th total of 298,700 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,232 shares during the period. Applied DNA Sciences makes up about 0.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 4.30% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of APDN opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.26. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.20) by $4.40. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APDN shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on APDN

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.