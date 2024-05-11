Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

AAOI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 6,361,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,613. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 31,370 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 31,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

