Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Short Interest Up 140.0% in April

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Applied UV Stock Performance

Applied UV stock remained flat at $5.35 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Hospitality and Disinfectant segments. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

