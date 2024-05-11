Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the April 15th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 16.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $80.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,334,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Aptevo Therapeutics makes up 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 11.58% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

