Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 191.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

AQST traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.09. 2,032,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,270. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 984,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

