ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.77.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ARX traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$16.24 and a 1-year high of C$26.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.37. The firm has a market cap of C$15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.0708333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.05%.

Insider Activity at ARC Resources

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. Also, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

