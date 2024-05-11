ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARX. Raymond James reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cormark raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.77.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

ARX stock traded down C$0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.51. 3,228,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$16.24 and a 52 week high of C$26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 22.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.0708333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Insider Transactions at ARC Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87. In other news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. Also, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

