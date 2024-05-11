Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average is $85.28. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 23,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 86.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $26,802,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 11,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.