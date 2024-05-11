Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $62.98 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

