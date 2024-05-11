Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,912 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Archrock were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Archrock by 171.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 30.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Archrock by 210.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of AROC opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.52%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

