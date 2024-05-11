Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $27.21

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.21, but opened at $29.08. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 28,215 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARCT

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $1.37. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $610,573.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,448 shares in the company, valued at $16,580,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 32.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,846,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.