Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.53% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.71. 966,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,056. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $492,818.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 274,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,505,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $492,818.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 274,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,505,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,234.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,211,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,981.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,455 shares of company stock worth $1,014,779 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

