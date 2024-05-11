Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Down 0.2% on Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $289.39 and last traded at $291.12. 466,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,504,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.67.

Specifically, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,410 shares of company stock valued at $96,626,954. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

The stock has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

