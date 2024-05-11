ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ARM has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded ARM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, New Street Research restated a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 91.64.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM traded up 5.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting 108.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,281,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,453,862. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 119.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 91.48. ARM has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Naples Money Management LLC increased its position in ARM by 47.8% during the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

