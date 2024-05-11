ARPA (ARPA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $82.08 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $82.08 million and $8.92 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARPA has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One ARPA token can currently be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARPA Token Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,888,889 tokens. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,242,888,889 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.06620333 USD and is down -5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $10,413,076.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

