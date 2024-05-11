ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. ARQ had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

ARQ Trading Down 1.8 %

ARQ stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 222,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,946. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45. ARQ has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $8.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised ARQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

ARQ Company Profile

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

