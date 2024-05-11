Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Arrow Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

AROW opened at $23.74 on Thursday. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $396.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $94,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,880.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

