Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Jean F. Holloway Sells 979 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $23,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,134.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Artivion Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:AORT traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $23.53. 118,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
