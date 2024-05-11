Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Jean F. Holloway Sells 979 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $23,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,134.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Artivion Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AORT traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $23.53. 118,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Artivion by 38.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 291.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 97.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

