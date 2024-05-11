Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of OTC AAWH opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Ascend Wellness has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

