Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Ascend Wellness Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTC AAWH opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Ascend Wellness has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.
About Ascend Wellness
