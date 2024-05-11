Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.30 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 176.74%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women's Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

