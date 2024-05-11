Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) COO Robert Bailenson Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,368,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AGO stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.14. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

