Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

