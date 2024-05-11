Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

