Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aurora Innovation Stock Down 13.2 %
NASDAQ:AUROW opened at $0.30 on Friday. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
