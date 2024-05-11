Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,255,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,794,000 after buying an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autodesk Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $217.77 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.26 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.
Insider Activity at Autodesk
In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
