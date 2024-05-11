Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,255,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,794,000 after buying an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $217.77 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.26 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

