Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Announces $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Autoliv has raised its dividend payment by an average of 62.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Autoliv to earn $11.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ALV traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $124.34. 371,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.86. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $144,887.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,606 shares of company stock valued at $835,205. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALV

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.