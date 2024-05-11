Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Autoliv has increased its dividend by an average of 62.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Autoliv has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Autoliv to earn $11.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.34. The company had a trading volume of 371,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,877. Autoliv has a one year low of $79.66 and a one year high of $125.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,606 shares of company stock worth $835,205. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

