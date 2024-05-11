Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Releases Earnings Results

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter.

Avalon Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE:AWX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.72.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

