Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 447,400 shares, a growth of 129.7% from the April 15th total of 194,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 898,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Avant Brands Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AVTBF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 398,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.07 and its 200-day moving average is 0.09. Avant Brands has a 52 week low of 0.06 and a 52 week high of 0.25.
Avant Brands Company Profile
