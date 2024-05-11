Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Down 43.3% in April

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the April 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.80. 6,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241. Avinger has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The medical device company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($4.57). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

