Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Avista from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised Avista from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Avista currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Avista alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avista

Avista Stock Performance

AVA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. 306,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,099. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $44.23.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.34 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 84,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avista

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.