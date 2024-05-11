Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,289.00

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,289 ($16.19) and last traded at GBX 1,286 ($16.16), with a volume of 57470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,234 ($15.50).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVON

Avon Protection Stock Down 2.0 %

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £378 million, a P/E ratio of -2,863.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,104.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 952.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,227.27%.

Avon Protection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.