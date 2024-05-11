Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,289.00

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,289 ($16.19) and last traded at GBX 1,286 ($16.16), with a volume of 57470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,234 ($15.50).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Monday, February 5th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,227.27%.
Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.
