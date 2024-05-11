AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 332.5% in April

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a growth of 332.5% from the April 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,223,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AXIM remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 119,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,711. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile
