Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $325.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. Argus began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $303.43 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $329.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.64 and a 200-day moving average of $268.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 88.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $2,137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 28.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

