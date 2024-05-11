AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $58.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.83.

AZEK traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45. AZEK has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 58.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

