Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Shares of AZTA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.60. 588,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,968. Azenta has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the first quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

