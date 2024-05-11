Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $6.44

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.07. Azul shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 315,999 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.26.

Azul Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Azul by 66.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Azul by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Azul in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Azul during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

