Azure Minerals Limited (ASX:AZS) Insider Brian Thomas Sells 1,657,510 Shares of Stock

Azure Minerals Limited (ASX:AZS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Thomas sold 1,657,510 shares of Azure Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.70 ($2.45), for a total value of A$6,132,787.00 ($4,061,448.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 21.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Azure Minerals

Azure Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Andover project covering 108 square kilometers and located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia.

