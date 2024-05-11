Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Declares — Dividend of $0.03

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 85.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

NYSE:BCSF opened at $16.68 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. The company had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Articles

