Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Up 72.2% in April

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BAFYY remained flat at $9.46 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. Balfour Beatty has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.