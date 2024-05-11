Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the April 15th total of 372,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.4 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

Shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock remained flat at $3.86 during trading on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

