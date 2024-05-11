Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the April 15th total of 372,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.4 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance
Shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock remained flat at $3.86 during trading on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
