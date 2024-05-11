Bancreek Capital Management LP Acquires 3,442 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for about 5.0% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $271.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,470 shares of company stock worth $14,773,121. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.