Bancreek Capital Management LP Acquires 64,743 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,743 shares during the period. Kenvue makes up about 4.0% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 505,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,734,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after buying an additional 1,007,482 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock remained flat at $20.54 during trading hours on Friday. 15,019,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,524,332. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

