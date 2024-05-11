Bancreek Capital Management LP Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bancreek Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 11.9% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,984 shares of company stock worth $25,997,094. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

