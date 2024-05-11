Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.56. Bank of South Carolina has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.11%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

