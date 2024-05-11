Barclays Increases Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target to $60.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TARS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.88.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ:TARS traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.00. 811,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,635. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, COO Seshadri Neervannan sold 4,879 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $149,297.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,870.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Seshadri Neervannan sold 4,879 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $149,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,870.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $749,578. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $193,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

