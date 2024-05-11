Barclays Increases Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $128.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $124.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WYNN. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

WYNN stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,984. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.44. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 81,338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,787 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,076,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

