Barclays Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $55.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 465,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,825. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average is $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,287 shares of company stock worth $1,463,398 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

